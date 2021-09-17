Phoebe Sumter offers 50 free mammograms in October

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter will be offering 50 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.

The mammograms will be provided to the first 50 eligible women who make appointments.

To be considered for one of the free mammograms, each applicant must meet the following:

Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

40 or older

Not experiencing any breast problems (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

Uninsured

Not pregnant

Live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart and Taylor

Must have a primary care physician to which results will be reported

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates nearly 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed and that nearly 43,600 people will lose their battle with the disease. DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer.

To schedule an appointment, call the patient contact center at (229) 931-1375. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Sept. 20.

