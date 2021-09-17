Phoebe sees low COVID admission since July surge; patient volume still high

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System Officials said they are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 admissions but the number of COVID patients is still high.

“We only had one COVID admission in our health system (Thursday). That hasn’t happened since mid-July before the latest surge began. That is certainly a positive indication that transmission of the delta variant is slowing down, but our patient volume remains high and our critical care resources remain stretched. Additionally, we know the longer the virus sticks around, the greater the chances that another dangerous variant will take hold,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

The hospital system said the “overwhelming majority” of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Said Steiner: “Let’s be clear. When you choose to remain unvaccinated, you are much more likely to get sick, to pass the virus on to others, to be hospitalized and to die. If you’re looking for a way to support our tireless healthcare heroes, the best thing you can do is to roll up your sleeve and get the shot and encourage your loved ones to do the same.”

The hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

Here are the latest numbers from Phoebe:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 101

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 27

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 5

Total inpatients recovered – 2,940

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 351

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 88

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total vaccines administered – 62,198

The hospital system said a demand increase for monoclonal antibody treatment throughout Georgia, along with a change in the way the medication is distributed, “has made it more challenging to receive ample shipments of the medication.”

“Right now, Phoebe still has a supply of monoclonal antibody medications, and we are not scaling back administration of the therapy. Obviously, that could change based on supply,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

The hospital system said it is offering the treatment at all four hospital campuses to COVID patients “early in the course of their illness who have not yet developed severe symptoms.”

“It continues to be tremendously effective at preventing hospitalizations in those patients, and we hope we can continue to get regular shipments of the medicine, so we can continue to provide this treatment at the same level we have been during this current surge,” Grant said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.