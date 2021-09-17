Ask the Expert
Pelham man in Grady Co. standoff after escaping Monroe Co. custody

Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Skeeter Eugene Weeks(Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is in a standoff in Grady County after a Pelham man escaped Monroe County custody while in the hospital, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

GCSO said it received a tip that Skeeter Eugene Weeks, of Pelham, was at a home on McClellan Road in Grady County after he escaped the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) custody while he was hospitalized.

Capt. Daniel Singletary with GCSO said their deputies and other law enforcement have the house surrounded and that Thomas County SWAT has been brought in, in the event they are forced to make entry. 

They said they’re not sure Weeks is inside the home but they are acting on the information they received.

GCSO said they are still trying to talk Weeks into surrendering.

Weeks was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around midnight.

MCSO reported on Facebook that deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle, driven by Week, for “committing multiple traffic violations” on I-75 South near mile marker 188.

On Sunday, September 13, 2021 at approximately 12:00am, Monroe County Sheriff Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic...

Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Monday, September 13, 2021

When Weeks didn’t stop, MCSO said there was a short chase until Weeks got off the interstate at the Rumble Road exit and then crashed when trying to get back onto I-75.

When he crashed, Weeks began running across the interstate when deputies tased him, according to the Facebook post.

MCSO said Weeks was immediately taken into custody and then transported to the hospital for minor injuries from the wreck.

When searching Weeks, deputies reported that they found about two pounds, or one kilo, of methamphetamine as well as a firearm.

Meth found by Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Meth found by Monroe County Sheriff's Office(Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

MCSO said he will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and multiple traffic violations.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Weeks is suspected of having affiliations with the Ghost Face Gangsters and is currently wanted by Grady County for felony fleeing.

