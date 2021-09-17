Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Organizations come together to host Mental Health Awareness night in Valdosta

Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.
Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Community organizations are coming together for a Mental Health Awareness night.

The goal is to showcase mental, emotional, and spiritual resources that are available here in South Georgia.

This is a collaboration between greater Valdosta United Way, Leadership Lowndes, city and county government, as well as partner agencies and professionals.

These organizations and health professionals will interact with the public, share helpful information and just discuss the issues they’re seeing in the community.

Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.
Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.(WALB)

Whether you’re seeking help for yourself or a loved one, these organizations want to let the public know they’re here for you.

”It’s the community aspect, its the connectivity and really to destigmatize mental health. If you do an event and make it fun and engaging to talk about.. people have less shame of bringing it up and connecting and grabbing pamphlets and flyers,” said Michael Smith, Executive Director for Greater Valdosta United Way.

”It’s okay to not be okay and want to share with the community that we can come together to see this during the pandemic,” said Karen Yawn with The Haven.

One of the organizations participating is The Haven.

During the pandemic, their need for services has increased drastically.

With people seeking help on domestic and sexual assault issues, as well as human trafficking.

They hope getting out into the community, raising awareness of their services will help tackle the issues their seeing.

United Way plans to host more events like this in other communities.

Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.
Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death
Waycross Federal Courthouse
Coffee Co. medical professionals indicted for ‘pill mill’
Reese pled guilty and got a six-year sentence
Meigs man sentenced after dog finds bag of Meth, lottery tickets

Latest News

Grand opening event
New Tifton roofing distributor holds grand opening
Ruth's cottage and the patticake house helps sexual abuse victims
Patticake House offering courses to identify sexual abuse
Strive to Thrive
Strive to Thrive 2021 special
Albany Area Primary Healthcare said the pandemic caused employee shortages in the health care...
AAPHC to host career fair to combat employee shortage