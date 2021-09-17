Organizations come together to host Mental Health Awareness night in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Community organizations are coming together for a Mental Health Awareness night.

The goal is to showcase mental, emotional, and spiritual resources that are available here in South Georgia.

This is a collaboration between greater Valdosta United Way, Leadership Lowndes, city and county government, as well as partner agencies and professionals.

These organizations and health professionals will interact with the public, share helpful information and just discuss the issues they’re seeing in the community.

Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta. (WALB)

Whether you’re seeking help for yourself or a loved one, these organizations want to let the public know they’re here for you.

”It’s the community aspect, its the connectivity and really to destigmatize mental health. If you do an event and make it fun and engaging to talk about.. people have less shame of bringing it up and connecting and grabbing pamphlets and flyers,” said Michael Smith, Executive Director for Greater Valdosta United Way.

”It’s okay to not be okay and want to share with the community that we can come together to see this during the pandemic,” said Karen Yawn with The Haven.

One of the organizations participating is The Haven.

During the pandemic, their need for services has increased drastically.

With people seeking help on domestic and sexual assault issues, as well as human trafficking.

They hope getting out into the community, raising awareness of their services will help tackle the issues their seeing.

United Way plans to host more events like this in other communities.

Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.