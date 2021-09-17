New Tifton roofing distributor holds grand opening

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - SRS Distribution, a distributor for roofing materials, had its grand opening on Thursday.

Branch managers said they decided to open a Tifton location because of the traffic that passes through I-75.

They used the grand opening to get their name out, but also still donated to a good cause.

Demitry Lipinsky is a content creator on YouTube from Minnesota. There he reviews lots of different roofing materials. He made a trip to Tifton to speak with different vendors about shortages stemming from the pandemic.

“The shortage is definitely the biggest challenge labor and materials and something like this, a local hub, definitely makes a difference. As a matter of fact, it’s part of the conversation today,” Lipinsky said.

SRS Marketing Director David Warren explained the way things work in a simple way.

“It’s very similar to Target or Walmart or whatnot. They buy from a bunch of different people, but the customer only has to go to one place,” Warren said.

SRS Distribution is in 44 different states.

Branch Manager Jason Cobb said coming to Tifton was a no-brainer.

“Basically, all roads lead to Tifton in South Georgia, so I felt like it was a really good location for us,” Cobb said.

The company invited many of its vendors to the grand opening. One of those vendors is raising funds for local nonprofits.

“They’re giving away a shotgun today and so what we’ve decided to do is offer a $5 raffle ticket for the shotgun and we’re going to donate to Flint River habitat, as well as the local humane society,” Cobb said.

Warren said giving back is a part of their mission statement.

“We have a national foundation called ‘Raise the Roof. Currently, we support families in crisis natural disasters and veterans,” he said.

Lipinsky thinks this new addition will help with supply for roofers.

“Suppliers opening new warehouses to help the problem because demand is huge, we need products, and this is the solution,” Lipinsky said.

They’re open from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

