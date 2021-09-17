Motorcyclist killed in Dougherty Co. accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident that happened in Albany Friday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

It happened in the 1900 block of Moultrie Road around 7 a.m.

Fowler said the man killed has not been identified yet.

The motorcyclist was hit from behind by another vehicle and that there may have been some issues with the victim’s bike, according to Fowler.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dougherty County Police Department.

