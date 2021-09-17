Ask the Expert
More rainy weather ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Remnants of Nicholas linger which have made for another cloudy and wet day. Periods of moderate to heavy rain continue as tropical moisture tracks into SGA. Highs are running below average low-mid 80s while lows are slightly above in the low 70s.

Soils are wet across SGA and with additional rainfall for several more days, there’s the potential for isolated flash flooding. Meantime very little sunshine until drier air returns. For now that’s not likely until the middle of next week.

That drying trend gets underway a Fall arrives. The autumnal equinox begins Wednesday, September 22 @ 3:20pm.

We’re half way through hurricane season and it remains very active. There’re three disturbances in the Atlantic Basin that the NHC is watching. For now no immediate threats to the southeast.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

