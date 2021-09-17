Ask the Expert
Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Georgia forest

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say a helicopter with three people on board has crashed in a national wildlife preserve in Middle Georgia and search crews were looking for the wreckage.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that teams of people were searching Thursday for the wreckage of the aircraft after it went missing late Wednesday in the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge north of Macon.

Officials didn’t say whether anyone survived the crash, nor did they identify anyone on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash involved a Robinson R-66 helicopter, and that it crashed in a heavily wooded area.

(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

