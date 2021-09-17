Ask the Expert
Ga. DOE selects over 60 new Student Advisory Council members

Georgia Department of Education((Source: Georgia Department of Education))
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sixty-six Georgia high school students have been selected to serve on the 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council, according to State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Throughout the year, these students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.

“Year after year, my Student Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Woods said. “Getting to know these students and seeking their feedback and perspectives allows all of us at the Georgia Department of Education to make the best possible policy choices.”

At least four students from every Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) district in Georgia were selected. Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education.

The council members representing South Georgia include:

  • Amiri Camara Saadiq - Pelham High School
  • Charlye Allen - Early County High School
  • Jayden Keaton - Dougherty Comprehensive High School
  • Katelyn Brown - Westover Comprehensive High School
  • Aniyah Hall - Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy
  • Case Miller - Colquitt County High School
  • Johnny Ball IV - Valdosta High School
  • Susanna Whidden - Berrien High School
  • Jack P. Lingenfelter - Coffee High School

For the full list of student advisory council members throughout the state, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

