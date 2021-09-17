Good chances of showers and thunderstorms arrive this afternoon and evening. It’ll be even wetter this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Today and middle 80s this weekend. Muggy morning in the lower 70s. Good rain chances remain for the first part of next week. A cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon. It finally dries us out and cools us down some. Highs go front the upper 80s to the lower 80s. Lows go from the lower 70s the lower 60s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

