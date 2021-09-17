Dougherty Co. EMS encourages getting COVID vaccine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s EMS director said he’s seeing a slight decrease in hospital transports for those with COVID-19, but upcoming holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to a spike.

Dougherty County EMS is encouraging residents to get the vaccine to help decrease COVID-19 related deaths.

Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen at the Friday COVID-19 task force meeting in Albany. (WALB)

“So at this point, I want to show you the number of positive cases that we’ve been transporting. We’ve had hit a high of 15.45% two weeks ago. This past week was 11.07% of 911 EMS calls that are COVID-positive related,” Sam Allen, EMS director, said.

Allen said that even though there has been a decrease in transports, residents shouldn’t let their guard down and still get the vaccine.

On Saturday, Dougherty County EMS is hosting a vaccine drive-in, free of charge and open to the public for anyone that wants to get vaccinated. The drive-in will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

