Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Clinch Memorial Hospital provides post-COVID rehabilitation services

Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.
Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a difficult few months at Clinch Memorial Hospital. Clinch County has been hit hard by the latest COVID-19 surge.

The hospital is not only working to keep COVID-19 hospitalized patients alive but also for them to fully recover.

It’s providing post-COVID rehabilitation services.

Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.
Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.(WALB)

Whether you’re suffering from shortness of breath, cognitive issues, or lack of strength, the hospital has a plan to help get your life back.

CEO Angela Ammons says the county was ranked number four per capita in the state for positive rates.

“It’s just like we’re in a boxing ring. Before we can even recover, we’re getting punched again,” said Ammons.

Since the Delta Variant surged through the county, they’re seeing more cases in children and 30 to 50 years old.

Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.
Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services.(WALB)

Although they have faced a few challenges.

The hospital continues to find ways to meet the needs of the community.

After realizing patients were needing COVID aftercare, they enhanced their rehab services.

“It’s a way for us to help you get your life back when you survived COVID,” said Ammons.

From physical, speech, and occupational therapies, to pulmonary rehabilitation. Services are catered to the patient.

Katie Bennett oversees the rehab patient cases and service plans.

She tells us most need help regaining strength and endurance.

“I think it’s important because you don’t realize when you’re in the hospital for so long, just how weak you can get. You may think you’re ready to go home but just coming here for a week just to get strong enough so you don’t do home and fall, the extra burden on your family,” said Bennett

From private rooms, personal sleep kits, and iPads for entertainment to a bouquet of flower arrangements upon arrival.

The hospital will give you an environment to rest and recover, a holistic approach to care.

“We got you through the worst of it and we’re going to help you at the back end of it as well,” said Ammons.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again
It happened in the 1900 block of Moultrie Road around 7 a.m.
Motorcyclist killed in Dougherty Co. accident
Helicopter crash
3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest
Reese pled guilty and got a six-year sentence
Meigs man sentenced after dog finds bag of Meth, lottery tickets
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death

Latest News

Dougherty County residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free on Saturday.
Dougherty Co. leaders hope vaccine site will increase community immunity
Dougherty County EMS is encouraging residents to get the vaccine to help decrease COVID-19...
Dougherty Co. EMS encourages getting COVID vaccine
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Phoebe sees low COVID admission since July surge; patient volume still high
Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin on Sept. 20.
Phoebe Sumter offers 50 free mammograms in October