Clinch Memorial Hospital provides post-COVID rehabilitation services

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a difficult few months at Clinch Memorial Hospital. Clinch County has been hit hard by the latest COVID-19 surge.

The hospital is not only working to keep COVID-19 hospitalized patients alive but also for them to fully recover.

It’s providing post-COVID rehabilitation services.

Clinch Memorial Hospital offers rehab services. (WALB)

Whether you’re suffering from shortness of breath, cognitive issues, or lack of strength, the hospital has a plan to help get your life back.

CEO Angela Ammons says the county was ranked number four per capita in the state for positive rates.

“It’s just like we’re in a boxing ring. Before we can even recover, we’re getting punched again,” said Ammons.

Since the Delta Variant surged through the county, they’re seeing more cases in children and 30 to 50 years old.

Although they have faced a few challenges.

The hospital continues to find ways to meet the needs of the community.

After realizing patients were needing COVID aftercare, they enhanced their rehab services.

“It’s a way for us to help you get your life back when you survived COVID,” said Ammons.

From physical, speech, and occupational therapies, to pulmonary rehabilitation. Services are catered to the patient.

Katie Bennett oversees the rehab patient cases and service plans.

She tells us most need help regaining strength and endurance.

“I think it’s important because you don’t realize when you’re in the hospital for so long, just how weak you can get. You may think you’re ready to go home but just coming here for a week just to get strong enough so you don’t do home and fall, the extra burden on your family,” said Bennett

From private rooms, personal sleep kits, and iPads for entertainment to a bouquet of flower arrangements upon arrival.

The hospital will give you an environment to rest and recover, a holistic approach to care.

“We got you through the worst of it and we’re going to help you at the back end of it as well,” said Ammons.

