Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Troup Co. student arrested for making terroristic threats

a
a(WRDW)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts due to a threat to blow up a Troup County school.

On September 16 around 2:10 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County School Administration were made aware of a Snapchat message that had been sent to several students at Gardner Newman Middle School. This message made a threat of blowing up the school on Friday, September 17.

An investigation began by the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section. During this investigation, a juvenile student at Gardner Newman Middle School was identified as the suspect who made this threat via Snapchat while on school grounds.

This juvenile suspect was detained and transported to the LaGrange Police Department. The juvenile was subsequently charged with Terrorristic Threats and Acts due to the threat to blow up the school.

The LaGrange Police Department expresses that making threats of this nature via phone, in person or through social Media is a serious issue and will be treated and investigated as such.

LPD cautions everyone from making false reports such as these and warn if reports are made and a suspect is identified, the suspect will be charged accordingly. Aside from criminal charges, if the person identified is a student they will also face sanctions from the school system as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death
Waycross Federal Courthouse
Coffee Co. medical professionals indicted for ‘pill mill’
Reese pled guilty and got a six-year sentence
Meigs man sentenced after dog finds bag of Meth, lottery tickets

Latest News

Skeeter Eugene Weeks
Grady Co. standoff ends with Pelham man in custody — again
SGMC COVID treatment center
SGMC low on monoclonal antibody infusion treatment supply
Mental Health Awareness night in downtown Valdosta.
Organizations come together to host Mental Health Awareness night in Valdosta
Grand opening event
New Tifton roofing distributor holds grand opening
Ruth's cottage and the patticake house helps sexual abuse victims
Patticake House offering courses to identify sexual abuse