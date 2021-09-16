Troup Co. student arrested for making terroristic threats

LAGGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts due to a threat to blow up a Troup County school.

On September 16 around 2:10 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County School Administration were made aware of a Snapchat message that had been sent to several students at Gardner Newman Middle School. This message made a threat of blowing up the school on Friday, September 17.

An investigation began by the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section. During this investigation, a juvenile student at Gardner Newman Middle School was identified as the suspect who made this threat via Snapchat while on school grounds.

This juvenile suspect was detained and transported to the LaGrange Police Department. The juvenile was subsequently charged with Terrorristic Threats and Acts due to the threat to blow up the school.

The LaGrange Police Department expresses that making threats of this nature via phone, in person or through social Media is a serious issue and will be treated and investigated as such.

LPD cautions everyone from making false reports such as these and warn if reports are made and a suspect is identified, the suspect will be charged accordingly. Aside from criminal charges, if the person identified is a student they will also face sanctions from the school system as well.

