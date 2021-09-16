Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southwell Medical expands to provide additional room for services

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - In the last few months, you may have noticed some construction going on at Southwell Medical in Adel.

The hospital opened in 2019 and since then, it has outgrown its current space.

The expansion of Southwell Medical in Adel.
The expansion of Southwell Medical in Adel.(WALB)

With an increase in patients and surgical volumes in the community, Chief Operating Officer Jay Carmicheal said it was time to expand and accommodate the demand for additional services.

“In doing so, what that allows us to do is be able to keep more patients right here in Adel so they don’t have to travel quite as far to receive some of those procedures,” said Carmichael.

There will be 10 new rooms, bringing the total to 17, and a fourth procedure room will also be added.

It will be the area where patients can check-in, go to their room, get ready for their procedure, meet with the care team and where they’ll spend some time after the procedure before getting discharged.

The expansion of Southwell Medical in Adel.
The expansion of Southwell Medical in Adel.(WALB)

Carmichael said he’s glad they’re able to continue offering services and care to the community.

“Sometimes healing happens a little better when you’re at home and close to home. So, this expansion to services not only allows us to offer some additional services, but it also allows us to recruit new physicians to the area and offer more services,” said Carmichael.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Carlos Santana Washington
Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

A new organization is helping raise awareness about suicide prevention in Valdosta.
New Valdosta organization aims to raise awareness on suicide prevention
Albany Area Primary Healthcare said the pandemic caused employee shortages in the health care...
AAPHC to host career fair to combat employee shortage
As the school year enters its second month, parents in Thomas County have expressed concerns...
Thomas County parents ask for more transparency from school district on COVID-related issues
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers