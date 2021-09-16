Southwell Medical expands to provide additional room for services

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - In the last few months, you may have noticed some construction going on at Southwell Medical in Adel.

The hospital opened in 2019 and since then, it has outgrown its current space.

The expansion of Southwell Medical in Adel. (WALB)

With an increase in patients and surgical volumes in the community, Chief Operating Officer Jay Carmicheal said it was time to expand and accommodate the demand for additional services.

“In doing so, what that allows us to do is be able to keep more patients right here in Adel so they don’t have to travel quite as far to receive some of those procedures,” said Carmichael.

There will be 10 new rooms, bringing the total to 17, and a fourth procedure room will also be added.

It will be the area where patients can check-in, go to their room, get ready for their procedure, meet with the care team and where they’ll spend some time after the procedure before getting discharged.

Carmichael said he’s glad they’re able to continue offering services and care to the community.

“Sometimes healing happens a little better when you’re at home and close to home. So, this expansion to services not only allows us to offer some additional services, but it also allows us to recruit new physicians to the area and offer more services,” said Carmichael.

