Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

Vonnie Marquise Harris
Vonnie Marquise Harris(Toombs County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect took police on a wild chase in Vidalia Wednesday night.

Interim Police Chief Captain James Jermon says a man robbed a pawn shop on Highway 292. He says the owner called police with a description and officers were able to find the getaway car after a search. At one point, the suspect stopped the car and fired several shots, hitting two police cars.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspect, identified as Vonnie Marquise Harris, was arrested and taken to jail.

