Rainy Football Friday Ahead

The cloudy skies we have been seeing will continue tonight into tomorrow evening. Highs today limited to the lower 80s from ongoing rain showers and clouds sticking around.

We should see more peeks of sun tomorrow and highs should be climbing back up to normal for mid September - which is the upper 80s.

However, there is still a good chance for rain tomorrow. Rain shouldn’t be heavy. The main worry will be the accumulation of rain over several days leading to isolated flooding events. Local amounts up to 5′' are going to be possible. Before yesterday, Albany had 1.5′' in the previous two weeks.

Heavy rain will be more likely for our southern counties, but most should see an isolated pocket for rain in the afternoon.

During the weekend, a mid level atmospheric feature will dive down from the north and provide more energy for showers. If you have plans set for the weekend already, I’d keep my eye on radar and think about rescheduling if those plans are outdoors.

Lows will trend stable and in the low to mid 70s while highs should get back to near 90 degrees by the weekend. Most days your area will see a cooling shower. Potentially even before temperatures peak.

TROPICS

As of 5pm Thursday, there are no new named tropical systems. The remnants of Nicholas are continuing to drive light showers to South Georgia. That system will wain over the next 24 hours. Invest 96L is located a few hundred miles off of the Georgia coast and is moving due north. It will provide high surf for Atlantic beaches. Other than that, no direct impacts. Invest 95L is looking a little less organized compared to 24 hours ago and is now given less of a chance to become named. The next name in the lineup is Odette

