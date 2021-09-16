Player of the Week: Ousmane Kromah

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Every week during high school football season we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week four, one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Ousmane Kromah of the Lee County Trojans.

The Lee County offense has been a dominant force so far this season. But could they maintain that intensity when they clashed with Lowndes in week four?

The Trojans quickly proved they could.

Ousmane Kromah accounted for three touchdowns in the first half alone!

The freshman would end the night with 26 carries for 227 yards. The running back is now averaging 11.72 yards per carry!

Kromah credits his success to his offensive line.

”I was really on the plays, executing like coach says and reading my blockers. My boy Debo knew what he was doing, putting people on their butt and going off that and went off what he did. The energy just kept going up and up and we kept taking over. It was a good experience. I think it’s good for the team we just need to keep working and keep getting better,” said Kromah.

On the season Kromah has 46 carries for 539 yards and 5 TDs.

What a night to pop off, especially with Florida State’s Head Football Coach Mike Norvell watching from the sidelines.

And as of September 15, he’s officially received an offer from Florida State!

The Trojans host Lithia Springs Friday night.

