Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Player of the Week: Ousmane Kromah

Player of the Week: Ousmane Kromah (Number 32)
Player of the Week: Ousmane Kromah (Number 32)(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Every week during high school football season we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.

Following week four, one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features Ousmane Kromah of the Lee County Trojans.

The Lee County offense has been a dominant force so far this season. But could they maintain that intensity when they clashed with Lowndes in week four?

The Trojans quickly proved they could.

Ousmane Kromah accounted for three touchdowns in the first half alone!

The freshman would end the night with 26 carries for 227 yards. The running back is now averaging 11.72 yards per carry!

Kromah credits his success to his offensive line.

”I was really on the plays, executing like coach says and reading my blockers. My boy Debo knew what he was doing, putting people on their butt and going off that and went off what he did. The energy just kept going up and up and we kept taking over. It was a good experience. I think it’s good for the team we just need to keep working and keep getting better,” said Kromah.

On the season Kromah has 46 carries for 539 yards and 5 TDs.

What a night to pop off, especially with Florida State’s Head Football Coach Mike Norvell watching from the sidelines.

And as of September 15, he’s officially received an offer from Florida State!

The Trojans host Lithia Springs Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Carlos Santana Washington
Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

Early County Bobcats
Early County High School celebrates 100 years of football
Colquitt County makes the trip to Valdosta to meet the Wildcats in this week's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Valdosta
Cedric Stegall of Seminole County captured this week's Coach of the Week
Coach of the Week: Cedric Stegall of Seminole County
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores