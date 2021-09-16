Patticake House offering courses to identify sexual abuse

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Patticake House in Tifton is seeing an increase in abuse reports after kids have returned to in-person learning, according to Executive Director Nancy Bryan.

The Patticake House is offering courses to help identify sexual abuse. They offer the classes at their administrative building and they use them to educate adults on sexual abuse.

Nancy Bryan (WALB)

“In the last year, we are serving almost 30 percent more children than we did before,” Bryan said.

Bryan said they serve child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault victims. They started “Darkness to Light” prevention training after the community asked for it.

Darkness to Light sexual abuse prevention (WALB)

“A lot of people in the community getting tired of just being aware of child sexual abuse and wanting to do something about it,” Bryan said.

This led to the 2-hour course.

“At the end, they know what child abuse is, how to recognize it, how to prevent it and they know how to handle it should a child disclose to them,” Bryan said.

the classes are free of cost (WALB)

The training sessions are offered every month for free.

“The only way to put an end to this kind of abuse which is the worst possible for children is for adults to be educated and willing to take steps to prevent it,” Bryan said.

For more information, call the Patticake House at (229) 387-9697.

call 229-387-9697 to register for the class (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.