Judge declares mistrial after witness reveals she shared live stream on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a little under 15 hours of witness testimony in the trial of District Attorney Mark Jones, court proceedings came to an abrupt stop.

Witness testimony was supposed to pick back up in the trial of Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones, but shortly after lunch, a shocking turn of events as the judge in the case declared a mistrial.

Jones is facing charges relating to his campaign music video where tire marks were left all over the Civic Center parking lot.

During court testimony, it was revealed that a few witnesses had been watching the live stream of the proceedings - something appointed Judge Jefferey Monroe says is not allowed. As a result, the judge declared a mistrial.

Wednesday’s court proceedings began with the state calling it’s first witness, Christopher Garner - one of the original people named in the indictment alongside Jones and Co-Defendant, Erik Whittington.

Garner is also one of the three other co-defendants who took a plea deal earlier before trial began. He sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a court fee. Garner testified that he was told to come out to the Columbus Civic Center, but never was told by by District Attorney Mark Jones to do donuts in the parking lot. He also told the court that Jones never did anything to stop them from doing donuts either.

Cross examination of Garner’s testimony ended with Mark Jones’ defense Attorney, Chris Breault, asking Garner, “Are you a grown man?”

Garner replied, “That’s correct.”

To which Breault, responded, “Is Mark Jones your daddy?

Garner said, “No, sir.”

Gadget Jackson was called upon by the state to testify. According to Jackson, he orchestrated the music video and it was going to happen if Mark Jones showed up or not. He told the court that Jones was just a prop and the intention of the video was to influence people to participate in the district attorney election race last year.

While on the stand, Jackson said, “Columbus has lost it’s way as far as I’m concerned. There’s a lot of things that aren’t really happening. The fact that we’re in here about this versus all the murders and stuff going on in the city is really tripping me out.”

Other witnesses called included William Davis, also known as “Jawgaboi”, Joshua Constock, and Ana Grimmett.

Grimmett testified she is the girlfriend of Christopher Black, another co-defendant named who took a plea deal in the case. Grimmett’s testimony revealed she had shared live streams of the court proceedings on her Facebook page prior to testifying. She also told the court that she did not watch them and shared them because she had people who were interested in the proceedings who were not in the Columbus area.

William Kendrick, defense attorney for Erik Whittington, asked, “Ms. Grimmett, is this your Facebook page?

To which she replied, “It is.”

Kendrick said, “Alright and so WTVM is playing live on your Facebook from your Facebook page.”

Grimmett responded, “It’s not live. I shared the link.”

“You shared the link?,” Kendrick asked.

“Yeah,” said Grimmett.

When asked his reaction to the Judge Jeffery Monroe’s decision to declare the case a mistrial, Kendrick said, “I think it’s something that pains us. You know, you never want a case to mis-try. You’ve done the work, picked the jury, you’ve done everything you needed to do in order to get it rolling, but unfortunately, sometimes this is what happens.”

Chris Breault said, “I think this was a fraudulent case. I thought the evidence was created by the government to influence the election in the favor of Mark Jones appointment and after speaking with the jurors they all believe the same thing after hearing the evidence.”

A juror, who did not want to be identified, said in a statement to News Leader 9:

Another juror, Robert Nerkowski, Jr, messaged News Leader 9 on Facebook and said:

According to court officials where things go from here, all parties will meet Monday for a status conference to work out the details on if the state will retry the case or drop the charges. According to Breault, if convicted Jones could lose his job.

