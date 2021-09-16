Wet weather will work right past the weekend. Rain may be locally heavy the next 2 days. There’s a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and the potential of isolated Flash Flooding. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and lows in the lower 70s. A drying trend finally appears by mid week, next week. Fall arrives 3:21pm Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.