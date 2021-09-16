Ask the Expert
Early Co. deputy sharing his story and fight against prostate cancer

(Source: WALB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County Chief Deputy Tim Hardrick is fighting more than crime these days.

He’s fighting for his life against prostate cancer.

He learned of the diagnosis while seeking treatment for blood pressure issues.

ECSO Lieutenant James Kimble praises Hardrick’s strength. “He would come in on days and you wouldn’t even know anything was wrong with him.”

“He’s just one that doesn’t complain. He’s going to put other people first. Matter of fact, that’s one thing I kind of have to ride on him about and check on him from time to time,” says Blakely Chief of Police Will Caudill.

Hardrick was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2016, just 2 months before his 50th birthday.

Knowing prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of death for Black men over 40, he says it was one of the scariest moments in his life.

“You know when you hear stage four you usually think that’s it. That’s the end of it. I’ve been blessed, to say the least, as far as my treatment.”

Hardrick credits his support system as the reason he’s been able to keep up with this battle.

“My work family and community have been amazing. I mean I don’t know without their support if I would’ve made it or not.”

“We support him. We’re like family around here,” agrees Lieutenant Kimble.

“We just really rallied around him and let him know the positive of things,” says Chief Caudill.

Now, Deputy Hardrick wants to share his story, and urge other men to get regularly tested.

“Initially don’t give up. There’s new treatments and medications coming out all the time.”

The Blakely community has started donation efforts to support Chief Deputy Hardrick with medical expenses.

A “Fund Tim Hardrick” account was started at First State Bank in Blakely, Ga to help with expense as he receive treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer.

