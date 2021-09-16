COVID-19 infusion sites closing across Georgia as state works through new distribution process

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - Effective Thursday, COVID-19 infusion sites across South Georgia are temporarily closing.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center was one of many facilities in the region to say that monoclonal antibody treatment will be unavailable until further notice.

For a few months now, that infusion treatment has been available to hundreds of COVID-19 patients. However, officials say things are changing and it’s out of the hospital’s control.

The infusion sites are closing as the state works through a new distribution process.

“We are very disappointed that the infusions are not available to us in the moment,” said Matthew Clifton, Assistant Vice President of Pharmacy and Oncology at CRMC. “Health and Human Services, the department of the government, notified us about a week ago that they were really looking at the numbers and were questioning the volumes we were ordering, which led to all the orders that we were making kind of being held up.”

Since the notification, Clifton says it’s been decided that the state will provide a certain number of infusions, either on a weekly or monthly basis, to health departments.

“And then it’ll be up to the departments of public health to individually allocate those to the sites,” he continued.

Clifton adds in the several months the fusions have been available, hundreds of patients have benefitted from the treatment, with an average of 200 to 250 patients per week.

He says the treatment has helped keep people out of the hospital and lessen the stress on local hospital staff.

“They’ve been a very good mechanism to decrease the pressure on our ER and our inpatient volume,” Clifton said.

It’s unclear, Clifton says, when the distribution will begin again and how many doses the hospital will be granted.

Officials say they are optimistic that the closure will not be a long process.

Patients with COVID-19 seeking treatment are advised to contact their primary care doctor or call the COVID hotline for more information on options: (229)-891-9380

