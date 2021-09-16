Cordele welcomes new police chief

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A new police chief will be joining the Cordele Police Department soon.

Police Chief Mike Hathaway will begin his duties on Sep. 27.

Since 1985, Hathaway served as a major for the Marietta Police Department, where he worked until his retirement in 2016.

He is committed to the “community policing” philosophy as a way to connect with the community to build trust and a strong relationship that will help in combating crime and improve the quality of life within the city, according to a press release.

Hathaway holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University. He attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. in 2007, the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston, Ma. in 2008, Columbus State Professional Management Program in 2003 and Strategic Leadership through Southern Police Institute in 2001.

Read the full press release here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.