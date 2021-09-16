Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cordele welcomes new police chief

Mike Hathaway, Cordele Police Chief
Mike Hathaway, Cordele Police Chief(Cordele Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A new police chief will be joining the Cordele Police Department soon.

Police Chief Mike Hathaway will begin his duties on Sep. 27.

Since 1985, Hathaway served as a major for the Marietta Police Department, where he worked until his retirement in 2016.

He is committed to the “community policing” philosophy as a way to connect with the community to build trust and a strong relationship that will help in combating crime and improve the quality of life within the city, according to a press release.

Hathaway holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University. He attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. in 2007, the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston, Ma. in 2008, Columbus State Professional Management Program in 2003 and Strategic Leadership through Southern Police Institute in 2001.

Read the full press release here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death
Waycross Federal Courthouse
Coffee Co. medical professionals indicted for ‘pill mill’
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

Latest News

Strive to Thrive
Strive to Thrive 2021 special
Douglas “Moonk” Broomfield
Wanted man turns himself in after 1 injured in Cairo shooting
Carlos Santana Washington
Update: Charges released for man arrested in Americus motel death
Ricky Carter, 60, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday before...
UPDATE: Farm equipment CEO sentenced in multi-million dollar bank fraud