Arlington announces another sewage spill

The city has been dealing with overflows for years
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington announced Thursday that its sewage plant experienced an overflow in August. The overflow on August 3 brings the number of similar incidents in the city to half a dozen in the last few years.

A spill in July was about three times as large as this one.

Wastewater Treatment Plant officials say that inadequate flocculation of algae allowed higher than permitted Total Suspended Solids to leave the plant; about 165,000 gallons.

They say the City of Arlington is working on a corrective action plan to help reduce algae in the oxidation pond from going into the treatment plant.

The location of the spill was 16500 Woodvalley Road, SW. The upstream and downstream areas will be tested as directed by EPD.

Some other spills in Arlington:

September 2020

July 2018

