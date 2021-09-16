Ask the Expert
Amazon will offer jobs at Tallahassee fulfilment site starting at $15/hour

Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate 10, on the east side of Tallahassee.(Leon County)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amazon’s director of recruiting says jobs at Tallahassee’s fulfilment site will start at $15 an hour, but the average fulfillment center wage is $18.

It’s too early to start applying for those jobs just yet, but the facility will eventually directly employ more than 1,000 people. It’s also projected to contribute $451 million to the local economy.

Construction has begun on the fulfillment center, which is expected to open by the end of 2022.

Amazon’s director of recruiting says the company’s job benefits will have a positive effect on the city.

“When you talk about the impact on the community through things like 20 weeks paid parental leave, upscaling programs, tuition reimbursement, amazon technical academy, these are things that impact not only the employee but does impact their family and their community as well,” Jenna Powers, director of recruiting, said.

One benefit the company offers, Amazon Technical Academy, is a free program that trains employees to transition from their current role into entry-level software developing roles.

Powers said Amazon will start advertising Tallahassee jobs as the facility’s open date approaches. When those jobs do become available, they’ll be listed online at amazon.jobs.

Amazon is also opening five delivery stations in 2022 in other cities across the state. Today the company held a recruiting event to fill about 40,000 jobs nationwide.

