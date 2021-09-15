Ask the Expert
Workshop provides resources to help entrepreneurs grow their business

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is helping entrepreneurs succeed with their small businesses.

If you’ve been thinking about starting your own business, or want to make your side hustle a full-time deal, there are some resources for you, from operations to permits and marketing design.

Participants in a Tuesday class received a lot of game-changing information to help take their business to the next level and allow them to participate in community pop-ups.

SEEDS Resource Center stands for Sowing Economic and Entrepreneurial Success and the organization aims to help community members turn their side hustle into a full-on business.

SEEDS offers tools to help businesses eventually grow into a brick and mortar stores later down the road.

Betty Morgan, the director of SEEDS, said they’ve noticed an increase in aspiring business owners during the last year.

“During this pandemic has actually started a lot of people thinking about other ways they can make a living. So, with the pop-up, we can still have our 40-hour a week job and just do this on the side and eventually, if we can build it and build that business up to where it’s sustainable, then we can have our own business,” said Morgan.

The organization plans about four events each year that teach you what you need to know in one day to start a business.

Morgan said their purpose is to help businesses become successful.

