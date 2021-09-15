Ask the Expert
Rainy weather ramps up

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday afternoon. Still no rain across SGA however a few passing showers are possible early evening. With increasing moisture look for wetter weather to arrive tomorrow and continue through the weekend.

Nicholas is weakening but impacts of flash flooding remain as the storm slowly drifts north over eastern Texas into western Louisiana. Although the storm will dissipate over Louisiana in a few days, tropical moisture builds across SGA bringing several rounds of rain the rest of the week through the weekend. Rainfall amounts will average 1-3″. Not all day rain but wetter than average.

Clouds and rain will keep highs slightly below average mid-upper 80s while lows hold just above in the lows low 70s.

In the tropics, there’re two areas of interest in the Atlantic. One near the Bahamas which is projected to remain over the open waters. The other Invest 95 L in the eastern Atlantic has a high probability of becoming a tropical storm (Odette) in a few days. Something to watch as it’s too early for any potential impacts across the Southeast.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

