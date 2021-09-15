Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office fundraiser helps kids get Halloween costumes

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a fundraiser to get kids who can’t afford a costume this Halloween.

On Oct. 2, kids will be able to join an officer and search for their perfect outfit.

Danise Thomas is the Lee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. (WALB)

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Danise Thomas said the inspiration for the fundraiser came after a lieutenant visited a Lee County school.

A sheriff’s office lieutenant visits the schools every year to teach kids about safety when going trick or treating.

“It never fails that every year, there’s always a couple of kids that come out and say they can’t go trick or treating, they don’t have a costume. Each child is given $50 towards their costume,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the lieutenant asked the sheriff’s office how they could help.

That’s where Patsy Shirley from Lee County Family Connection, a nonprofit, comes to play.

Patsy Shirley is the executive director of the Lee County Family Connection. (WALB)

“We work with what I like to say ‘fractured families.’ Families who are struggling to try and help them overcome,” said Shirley.

Shirley said they choose economically challenged children from their program to participate in costume with a cop.

“We’ve asked the counselors to nominate students they think are most in need and it’ll be the most beneficial for them to come in and shop,” said Shirley.

The sheriff’s office has done this once back in 2018, and now, they are planning to make it an annual event.

“The kids are excited that they can pick out a costume and not have to think about how they’re going to pay for it or how mom and dad is going to pay for it. The parents are there, so it’s just a fun family event,” said Shirley.

Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Gilbert will be at the event. She said she’s looking forward to it because she has a passion for working with kids.

“Just for them to experience the good side of policing, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most. Having them experience the good side of actually policing and what law enforcement is all about,” said Gilbert.

The deadline to donate is Sept. 27. However, if you donate past that deadline, it will go towards next years event.

Costume with a Cop is Oct. 2 at Party City, 2709 Dawson Road in Albany, at 11 a.m.

To donate, call Thomas at (229) 438-2240.

