Here Comes the Rain (Do-do-do-do)

Showers and storms are here. They will be continuing on and off throughout the next 24 to 36 hours. The rain will be moving west to east, falling apart as they move. Higher chances for stronger storms will stay south of the FL-GA border, but I cannot rule out a storm with heavy rain and strong winds entering Georgia.

The reason why a lot of the rain will stay to the south and west of Georgia is the low pressure system will stay over or west of Louisiana.

Clouds will stick around for the next few days which will limit temperatures to the low to mid 80s. Cloud cover should also keep overnight temperatures in the lower 70s into the weekend. The next chance for a cooldown and drier air won’t be for the next 7 days.

TROPICS

There are four areas of focus. One is directly effecting our weather today. Ongoing rounds of rain with local amounts of 1-3′' of rainfall are possible. Next, Invest 95L which looks like it could near the Florida Peninsula next week as a hurricane. We have time to prepare for this. 96L is a storm that will track due north from the Bahamas into the Gulf Stream. It remains disorganized as of this afternoon. No direct impacts are expected in South Georgia. And finally, the National Hurricane Center is eyeing one wave that’ll come off the African Coast. We’ll keep an eye as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.