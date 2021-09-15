Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ex-House speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the...
FILE - This March 5, 2008 file photo shows former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert on the Illinois House of Representatives floor at the state capitol in Springfield, Ill.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers say once-powerful former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse have reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert’s refusal to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence.

The lawyers would not release details of the settlement in the case. It was set to go to trial next week in an Illinois court.

The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. He had said Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Carlos Santana Washington
Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as government case winds down
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
As COVID-19 vaccine mandates rise, religious exemptions grow
The Biden administration says wolves may need protections restored in the western U.S. after...
US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting
Police in Florida say Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend is a "person of interest" in her...
Police on missing woman: We don't know what boyfriend knows