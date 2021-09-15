Showers and thunderstorms turn likely by this afternoon. That’ll hold highs down in the lower to middle 80s. It will be even wetter Thursday and Friday. Rain chances may ease some later in the weekend into the first part of next week. Highs go from near 80 Thursday to the upper 80s Monday. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected into the weekend. Lows will be above average mainly in the lower 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

