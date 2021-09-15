ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather is going to see a change from the last several days. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be widespread over the next few days. Starting this evening, showers and storms will slowly creep in and lead to a lot of heavy rainfall. This will continue into Thursday as well, so the morning commute will be impacted. This will lead to some localized flash flooding potential, so watch out for any watches or warnings. Otherwise, we are just going to be rainy in South Georgia even heading into the weekend. Highs during this time in the middle 80s over the next few days will actually be below average for this time of year despite the approach to fall in only one week. Severe weather is not expected over the next several days.

Tracking the tropics, we are looking at both Invest 96L which is off the coast of the United States and it has a medium chance of development, but the chance for Invest 96L further in the Atlantic near the coast of Africa is expected to develop sometime soon. Neither of these systems has a clear path just yet, but we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.