Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Early County High School raises funds for permanent memorial for football coach

Coach Travis Price
Coach Travis Price(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County High School football raised $2,000 to honor former coach Travis Price.

The school met their goal on Sept. 11, one week after the fundraiser was opened.

Price was an alumnus that also gave back to the school and community. He was a paraprofessional and coached football, basketball, baseball and track for Early County Middle and High schools.

When Price passed in January 2021, the impact was heavy on students. Their hope is that the memorial can be a reminder of his importance to the community.

“I think that he will always be able to know he always had a lasting impact on all of our kids because he started with them when they were in elementary school,” says Joel Harvin, Head Football Coach, Early County High School. “You know because putting a bench was the least that we could do, and that way most of the kids that are coming up will always know that Coach Travis is always looking over them”

For now, the school intends to have the bench in place by their homecoming game on Oct. 1 to honor coach Price.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigate after man stabbed at Albany motel
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
Carlos Santana Washington
Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe

Latest News

The SAFE Program helps teach women how to defend themselves.
Valdosta defense class helps empower women, teaches risk reduction skills
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hosts business workshop.
Workshop provides resources to help entrepreneurs grow their business
Early County Bobcats
Early County High School celebrates 100 years of football