Early County High School celebrates 100 years of football

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Early County High School’s football program is planning a big celebration to honor turning 100 years old. At their homecoming game on Oct. 1, they are having an alumni band, pre game festivities, and more.

Early County High School football coach and alum Joel Harvin says the school’s football program is something he takes great pride in.

“It’s special to me because we do have a lot of tradition,” says Harvin.

The football team’s history began with a game against Dothan. One of the players in that game has a connection to this team.

“It’s actually the PA announcer for our home games,” says Harvin. “I think his grandad was on the first team that played Dothan High, and they actually used one helmet so whoever was the ball carrier actually wore the helmet.”

For the school, it’s more than just a celebration of the football team. The school’s band is also getting in on the historic night.

“Right now we have about 59 people signed up for the event and people are still adding their names,” Landan Fraier, Director of Bands, Early County Middle and High School. “And if you’re interested in joining you can join up until Friday.”

With the help of new assistant director Dylan Lynch, they are happy to see the passion for the Band still lives in the heart of former students.

“It seems like a lot of people want to get back to enjoying what they did in school,” says Dylan Lynch, Assistant Director of Bands, Early County Middle and High School. “We would love to have them again. I wish we could get everyone their own instrument that way we could all play the whole game. It’s good to see that people are still invested in the Band of Blue.”

School officials are excited to fill the stands and show their Bobcat pride for the big game. The homecoming game will be on Oct. 1 against Thomasville.

