Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coffee Co. medical professionals indicted for ‘pill mill’

Waycross Federal Courthouse
Waycross Federal Courthouse(Google Maps)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - Three healthcare professionals have been charged in a 52-count federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

The indictment describes an alleged conspiracy to distribute “massive quantities” of controlled substances, including highly addictive opioids, in violation of federal law, said David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges include one count of distribution and dispensation of controlled substances resulting in death by Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 67, of Douglas. The charge carries a minimum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison, up to life. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Our efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of dangerous and addictive drugs in our neighborhoods target both the shadowy street dealers and white-coated prescribers alike,” said Estes. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to bring to justice those who would spread poison in our communities.”

Named in the indictment are:

  • Anderson, charged with Conspiracy; Distribution and Dispensation of Controlled Substances Resulting in Death; 48 counts of Unlawful Distribution and Dispensation of Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud; and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments;
  • Bridgett Stephanie Taylor, 55, of Broxton, a nurse practitioner working under Anderson, charged with Conspiracy; eight counts of Unlawful Distribution and Dispensation of Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud; and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments; and,
  • Wandle Keith Butler, 57, of Douglas, a physician assistant working under Anderson, charged with Conspiracy; three counts of Unlawful Distribution and Dispensation of Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud; and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments.

Anderson is the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, both located in Douglas. Taylor and Butler worked for Anderson. The government says that from February 2016 to September 2020, the three operated or assisted in operating “nominal pain management and addiction facilities which dispensed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Savannah Resident Office; the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations; and Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew A. Josephson and Bradford C. Patrick.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Santana Washington
Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash highlights importance of Georgia’s Move Over Law
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
The Phoebe Tower
Phoebe updates Tuesday COVID-19 numbers
Someone receiving a COVID vaccine.
Dougherty Co. residents could get $200 for vaccinations

Latest News

The Valdosta federal court house.
Valdosta man indicted on child porn production charges
The study was conducted by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business.
Report: ASU contributes over $181M to SWGA economy
Bridges will stay on into next year if the state needs him to
ABAC leader set to retire
For more information, please contact the Tift County Board of Commissioners at 229-386-7856.
Free tire recycling event planned in Tifton