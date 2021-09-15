AAPHC to host career fair to combat employee shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) said the pandemic caused employee shortages in the health care field. Now, they are working to host a career fair in hopes to fill some of those positions.

AAPHC CEO Shelley Spires said they hope to fill 10 positions at the career fair and will hire on the spot.

“Some of those positions are due to growth, some positions are due to, again, just replacing and putting our staff back at a level it needs to be,” said Spires.

Spires said one of the biggest reasons they’ve experienced employee shortages stems from the pandemic.

“We have witnessed and experienced through this pandemic the burnout that many healthcare professions are experiencing,” said Spires.

She said some of the ways they are looking to combat that is by keeping staff healthy, proper training and making sure staff have the resources they need for the upcoming career fair.

Organization Development Specialist Jason Spears said they are looking for people to work in their patient service center.

Jason Spears is the organization development specialist for AAPHC. (WALB)

“They’re going to be assisting our patients with navigating appointments and getting them to all of the resources that we have available,” said Spears.

Spears listed some of the characteristics they’re looking for.

“We’re looking for people who have a heart of compassion, people who have a genuine care and concern for the well-being of other people,” said Spears.

Spires said filling half of the 10 positions they have available would make the event a success.

“We just really wanted to have an opportunity to have people come in and hear about our organization and for us to learn about them to see if it’s a good fit,” Spires said.

The only thing applicants need is a resume and a smile.

The career fair will be on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2200 E. Ogelthorpe Blvd.

