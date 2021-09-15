1 wanted, 1 injured after shooting in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Cairo Police Department (CPD) is looking for Douglas “Moonk” Broomfield after a man was shot early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The post says officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Calvary Road SW just before 7:30 a.m.

While on their way to the scene, CPD said E-911 received a call from a man saying he had been shot and was driving himself to the hospital.

Once officers arrived, police said witnesses told them there was an argument between the victim and Broomfield and that Broomfield fired a shot at the victim while he was in his vehicle.

The victim was at Grady General Hospital when CPD met with him and he identified Broomfield as the person who shot him.

The Facebook post says that police obtained warrants for Broomfield on the charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Broomfield is at large and anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096, or after hours at (229) 248-3000.

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 7:26 a.m., Officers of the Cairo Police Department were dispatched to 910... Posted by Cairo Police Department, Georgia on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.