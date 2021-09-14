Southwell Medical pediatrician talks about children with COVID-19

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Providing pediatric services to the community has become crucial, especially during the most recent COVID-19 wave seen in school-aged children.

Monday was Dr. Katie Hudgens’ first day at Southwell Medical in Adel. She’s the first pediatrician to join the team. She left the Peach State to do her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics in Louisiana, but she’s excited to be back to help the Adel and Cook County community.

“It’s an interesting time in our community and everything, especially with the high rate of cases we have here right now and the increased cases in children. So, I just hope I can be able to educate parents on the best way to protect their children in this time until we can get a vaccine for everybody,” said Dr. Hudgens.

Hudgens said it’s unknown what kind of long-term dangers COVID-19 may have on children.

She said kids can develop MIS-C, which is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, after a COVID-19 infection. She said it can take weeks or a month later to develop.

Most kids end up hospitalized.

Some children are asymptomatic during the COVID-19 infection, which means some may not have even known they had coronavirus.

Dr. Hudgens recommends parents encourage their kids to wear a mask to school, get the shot and avoid large gatherings. She said that if you have any questions or concerns, you should contact your doctor.

