Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus

Carlos Santana Washington
Carlos Santana Washington(Americus Police Department)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Americus after a woman was found unresponsive at a motel and then later died, according to a press release from the Americus Police Department (APD).

The release states that APD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Nicole Ileia Keys, 38, of Americus.

Police said that first responders found Keys while on an unresponsive person call in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, just after 10 a.m.

Keys was taken to the Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where she later passed away, APD reported.

According to police, Carlos Santana Washington, 38, of Americus, was identified fleeing the scene and was arrested after a short pursuit by officers.

Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants and is also being charged with attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic charges.

APD said he is a person of interest in Keys’ death and that more charges may be pending based on the determination of Keys’ cause of death.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigate after man stabbed at Albany motel
The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at their headquarters in...
DOJ to probe GA prison conditions
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
Faculty at Georgia Southern University's Armstrong Campus Monday morning called on the...
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies
Someone receiving a COVID vaccine.
Dougherty Co. residents could get $200 for vaccinations

Latest News

What would you like to see at Albany parks and recreational facilities?
Albany Recreation and Parks wants residents’ opinions on park facilities
The SAFE Program helps teach women how to defend themselves.
Defense Valdosta class helps empower women, teaches risk reduction skills
Simulation room at Albany Technical College
Albany Tech’s new accelerated Nurse Aide Program starts this fall
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
I-75 crash shows importance of “Mover Over”