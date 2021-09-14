Person of interest in custody after woman dies in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Americus after a woman was found unresponsive at a motel and then later died, according to a press release from the Americus Police Department (APD).

The release states that APD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Nicole Ileia Keys, 38, of Americus.

Police said that first responders found Keys while on an unresponsive person call in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, just after 10 a.m.

Keys was taken to the Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where she later passed away, APD reported.

According to police, Carlos Santana Washington, 38, of Americus, was identified fleeing the scene and was arrested after a short pursuit by officers.

Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants and is also being charged with attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic charges.

APD said he is a person of interest in Keys’ death and that more charges may be pending based on the determination of Keys’ cause of death.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

