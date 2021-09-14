Ask the Expert
I-75 crash shows importance of “Mover Over”

The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail
The GSP cruiser was smashed and hit the guard rail(GSP)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic collision that happened early Tuesday morning just south of Tifton put Georgia’s Mover Over law in the spotlight.

A FedEx truck smashed in a Georgia State Patrol cruiser at highway speed, as the trooper was off-duty, but helping with rezoning roads on the Interstate, near the Harley Davidson dealership.

State Patrol officials say the cruiser’s lights were activated, but a southbound FedEx truck failed to move over and hit the car in the rear.

They say that Trooper First Class Wright of Albany’s Post 40 received only minor injuries, luckily.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

