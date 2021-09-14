Ask the Expert
Wetter Wednesday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Today will be the last dry day for a while. Humidity and moisture levels are on the rise. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely mid week into the weekend. Highs cool from the lower 90s Today to the middle 80s. Lows warm from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Slightly drier and warm to end the weekend and start to next week.

Chris Zelman

