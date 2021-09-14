Dougherty Co. residents could get $200 for vaccinations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Dougherty County, you can receive up to $200 for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

County Administrator Michael McCoy, along with different health care leaders, brought forth the idea of a drive-thru vaccination site at the Albany Civic Center.

Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy (WALB)

They plan to do two events and hope the money will entice more people to get shots.

“Each event, if you’re eligible, people will be eligible for $100, perceivably, you could get 200,″ said McCoy.

Mccoy said the goal is to fully vaccinate 1,500 people.

Their overall budget is a little more than $300,000 for two drive-thru events.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan.

“The folks that want to do it, have done it. Those that are hard to reach and hard to get their attention, we’re hoping the hundred-dollar prepaid debit card will help them make the decision to get vaccinated,” said McCoy.

Dougherty County commissioners Victor Edwards and Clinton Johnson have expressed their concerns about the idea.

“I feel as one commissioner you can go anywhere you like and get the shot free, so I shouldn’t have to dangle $100 in front of anybody. To me, that’s a form of coercion,” said Edwards.

Victor Edwards, the District 2 county commissioner

He said he’d like to see the money from the American Rescue Plan invested in a different way to directly impact the community.

Commissioner Gloria Gaines said this money does impact the community directly.

“They will go spend that money and that’s the whole idea, to get it into impoverished communities like ours. So, you get more money circulating which is an accepted economic theory everywhere,” said Gaines.

Gloria Gaines, the District 5 county commissioner (Dougherty County Government)

In a four to two vote, the commission approved the vaccine drive-thru events.

Those who already have one dose can get the second dose at the event and get $100. Only Dougherty County residents are eligible.

The vaccine is available for people 12 and older, but you must be 18 or older to get the gift card.

The first event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18. The Pfizer vaccine will be given. Information on when the second event will take place will come later.

