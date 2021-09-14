Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigate after man stabbed at Albany motel
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
Faculty at Georgia Southern University's Armstrong Campus Monday morning called on the...
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
City of Albany officials said they are trying to speed up the screening process for new hires...
Albany Utilities working towards fixing shortage of linemen workers

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during...
Springsteen’s popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
VIDEO: Man kicks woman down escalator in NY subway station
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Biden: Keep Newsom or get Trump