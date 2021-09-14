Albany Recreation and Parks wants residents’ opinions on park facilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Recreation and Parks is working on a new master plan for its programs and facilities and they’re asking for your input.

The department is hosting a master plan kick-off at the Albany Civic Center on Sept. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to get opinions about parks in the city.

Parks Craig Potter, the interim director of Albany Recreation and Parks, said this master plan is long overdue.

“We haven’t had a master plan in, I think 15 years, for the rec department,” said Potter.

Potter said every department needs one every so often when you’re serving the public directly.

“We want to serve the citizens of Albany the way they want to be served and provide them what they want because we do work for them and serve them. That is the ultimate goal,” said Potter.

The department is asking people who live in Albany to give their opinions on what they would like to see, ranging from recreational facilities, parks and different programs they offer.

“We are not really looking for anything specific for them to bring up, we’re wanting to know what they want. We will accept and want any input that they can give,” said Potter.

Potter said the meeting will be a drop-in setting.

People from Albany Recreation and Parks as well as the engineering company that will design the additions will be there to answer questions.

“They will have sketches of 11 of our facilities that they have already analyzed and done the background work on to see what they think might need some improvements,” said Potter.

When people drop-in, they will be able to physically draw or write their additions to parks in the city.

Wood PLC, the engineering company designing the master plan, is aiming to have a finished product by the end of this year or at the start of 2022.

“Once they give us that, we’ll read over it and we’ll start implementing as quickly as possible,” said Potter.

The department is planning to have one or two more sessions to get the community’s input.

The drop-in event will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center.

If you can’t go to the meeting in person, you can go online to voice your opinion.

