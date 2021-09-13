Wetter weather returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With high pressure in control clouds have increased while dry conditions prevail. With increasing moisture, clouds hold and rain chances ramp up the rest of the week into the weekend. Mostly dry with isolated showers Tuesday then much wetter midweek as high pressure weakens.

No direct impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas across SGA. The storm will dump 6-12″ of rain as it moves inland across east Texas then slowly track northeast through Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. As the storm moves inland life threatening flash flooding and tornadoes are possible. Meantime remnants moisture from Nicholas will keep rain likely.

Otherwise warm and muggy with near to slightly above average temperatures as highs top upper 80s and lows low-mid 70s.

In the tropics, there’s a tropical wave in the western Atlantic that’ll steer away from the southeast. The second wave is in the eastern Atlantic along the coast of Africa moving west. It has a high probability of development over the next five days. Something to watch but still days away from any certainty of potential track.

