Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wetter weather returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With high pressure in control clouds have increased while dry conditions prevail. With increasing moisture, clouds hold and rain chances ramp up the rest of the week into the weekend. Mostly dry with isolated showers Tuesday then much wetter midweek as high pressure weakens.

No direct impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas across SGA. The storm will dump 6-12″ of rain as it moves inland across east Texas then slowly track northeast through Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. As the storm moves inland life threatening flash flooding and tornadoes are possible. Meantime remnants moisture from Nicholas will keep rain likely.

Otherwise warm and muggy with near to slightly above average temperatures as highs top upper 80s and lows low-mid 70s.

In the tropics, there’s a tropical wave in the western Atlantic that’ll steer away from the southeast. The second wave is in the eastern Atlantic along the coast of Africa moving west. It has a high probability of development over the next five days. Something to watch but still days away from any certainty of potential track.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigate after man stabbed at Albany motel
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
City of Albany officials said they are trying to speed up the screening process for new hires...
Albany Utilities working towards fixing shortage of linemen workers

Latest News

Rainy weather for the week
First Alert Weather Monday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather