US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

