Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta returns to the field on Friday night for the first time in two weeks, set to host a talented Colquitt County team who’s in search of an impressive 3-1 start.

It’s the 50th all time meeting between these two schools, a series led by the Cats overall but the Packers have taken seven of the last eight, in part to the program that was built by Rush Propst. But that era is gone and someone is looking to grab the momentum in this series.

A rivalry that first began back in 1978 and has been played every single season since.

Two programs with a lot of history, and titles, both looking to show they are in a better spot.

These are also two teams in the top 10 of their current classifications and someone on Friday looks to show they are superior.

The guys on both sides are ready to go and expect an absolute battle under the lights on Friday night.

”It means a lot to this community, I’ve been hearing about it every day, someone’s calling or telling me about this big rivalry and being that I coached in Moultrie years ago I understand the rivalry from the other side of it too so we look forward too it and hope for a big crowd and we we hope to put on a great show,” said Valdosta interim head coach Shelton Felton. “We need to get things going back in our favor because they built something over there in Moultrie and they are rolling and it’s time to you know be Valdosta and take charge of the rivalry again and get things going in our direction.”

“We’re honored to be able to play in a game like this with the tradition and the history, just everything that comes about this and it will be a great atmosphere and our kids will continue to grow up,” said Packers head coach Justin Rogers. “It’s trial by fire, it’s like learning how to swim and somebody throws you in the deep end right, you either sink or swim and that’s what we’re doing with a lot of these sophomores and they are rising to the occasion. It will be the same thing, just settle their nerves, the first time playing over there in a hostile game, settle their nerves, don’t make the big mistake and just trust the process.”

Kickoff from Valdosta is set for Friday night at 8pm.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.