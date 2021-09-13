Coach of the Week: Cedric Stegall of Seminole County

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time here in 2021, Donalsonville celebrated a victory last Friday night, the first of the Cedric Stegall era.

Despite two shutout losses to open the year, the Indians never gave in and Coach Stegall was a big reason why.

Against Headland, Seminole County found their first points of the season and willed out a win in the 4th quarter.

A night the Indians are hoping they can build on and for Coach Stegall, it’s all about making sure his team has the right mindset to find success on Friday nights.

”You know, positive coaching, you know positive interactions with the kids and constantly telling them and teaching how they can dedicate themselves to the program, the process and for the most, they have bought into that,” said Stegall. “I think the biggest thing is you know, last year they kind of struggled early on and for us to be able to get a win within the first three weeks is big for us and big for the program, big for the community, and once they see that we got that win, it makes it easier to come to practice every day and understand what’s going on in the process.”

A process that is getting better and up next the Indians will play host to Turner County on Friday night.

