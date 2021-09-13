Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coach of the Week: Cedric Stegall of Seminole County

Cedric Stegall of Seminole County captured this week's Coach of the Week
Cedric Stegall of Seminole County captured this week's Coach of the Week(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time here in 2021, Donalsonville celebrated a victory last Friday night, the first of the Cedric Stegall era.

Despite two shutout losses to open the year, the Indians never gave in and Coach Stegall was a big reason why.

Against Headland, Seminole County found their first points of the season and willed out a win in the 4th quarter.

A night the Indians are hoping they can build on and for Coach Stegall, it’s all about making sure his team has the right mindset to find success on Friday nights.

”You know, positive coaching, you know positive interactions with the kids and constantly telling them and teaching how they can dedicate themselves to the program, the process and for the most, they have bought into that,” said Stegall. “I think the biggest thing is you know, last year they kind of struggled early on and for us to be able to get a win within the first three weeks is big for us and big for the program, big for the community, and once they see that we got that win, it makes it easier to come to practice every day and understand what’s going on in the process.”

A process that is getting better and up next the Indians will play host to Turner County on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Woman stabbed in Albany
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
Crisp County
Juvenile killed in Crisp Co. ATV accident

Latest News

Colquitt County makes the trip to Valdosta to meet the Wildcats in this week's Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Valdosta
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Rutland vs. Worth Co.
Rutland vs. Worth Co.
Clinch Co. vs. Pelham
Clinch Co. vs. Pelham