Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get ready for the new iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce four new smartphones at its virtual event Tuesday.

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices will reportedly have improved 5G chips, longer battery life and an updated camera system.

The phones are also expected to have a faster refresh rate for improved gaming.

Apple will also likely unveil the new Apple Watch and the next-generation AirPod.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Police investigate after man stabbed at Albany motel
Kaytlin Barfield and Summer Poole, Worth Co. missing girls were found safe on Sunday.
UPDATE: Worth Co. girls found safe
David Connell, Dylan Watson, Jasmond Hampton and Joe Kelson
Camilla PD arrests suspects in South Ga. catalytic converter theft ring, 1 still at large
Fire at the old Steve's Auto Trim Shop in downtown Albany on Sept. 10, 2021.
Albany Fire Dept. responds to downtown fire
City of Albany officials said they are trying to speed up the screening process for new hires...
Albany Utilities working towards fixing shortage of linemen workers

Latest News

A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks