The ‘X’ for Boys set to feed Holley Homes with ‘Community Breakfast Project’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The “X” for Boys is preparing to feed the Holley Homes community the most important meal of the day.

The organization’s Community Breakfast Project will start on Sep. 18.

Breakfast will be provided from 9 a.m. to noon every other Saturday at 1001 Cherry Avenue.

To volunteer, click here or email admin@thexforboys.org.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.